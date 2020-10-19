StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods said it had on-boarded as many clients in the first four months of its current financial year than it had in the previous corresponding period.
Chairman Joanne Lake said that performance was pleasing, given 'the very different circumstances we are experiencing'.
'Market stability has shown signs of improving, despite the ongoing political and macro-economic uncertainty, with net inflows into the group's investment and asset management services at the same level as the equivalent period last year,' Lake added in AGM speech notes.
Lake said Mattioli Woods expected uncertainty around Brexit and the impact of Covid-19 to continue to influence investor and consumer sentiment in the short-term.
But he said the company was confident that its ability to address the changing needs of its clients.
'Current trading is in line with management's expectations and we remain focused on client service, responsibly integrating asset management and financial planning to build upon our established reputation for delivering sound advice and consistent investment performance,' Lake said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
