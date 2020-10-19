StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics welcomed news that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had withdrawn appeals regarding patent rulings.
Shield said that Teva had withdrawn both its appeal against the European Patent Office's decision with regard to Shield's patent No.2668175, and their opposition with regard to Shield's patent No.3160951.
The first of those two patents covered a 'process for preparing an iron hydroxypyrone' and the second covered 'crystalline forms of ferric maltol'.
'We are delighted that the European Patent Office has decided not to continue proceedings following the withdrawal of the opposition by Teva and saw no reason to amend the patent as originally granted,' Shield's general counsel, Lucy Huntington-Bailey, said.
'This publicly demonstrates the validity of the patent and the strength of defence that Shield provided to robustly defend its patents.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
