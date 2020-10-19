StockMarketWire.com - Data company WANdisco said it had won a contract worth around $0.45 million with 'one of the world's three largest mobile operators by number of subscribers'.
The contract had been won through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) commercial marketplace and was an initial deal to 'manage and migrate petabyte scale data across a number of locations'.
WANdisco said the win marked its largest AWS commercial marketplace contract to date, secured following an extensive evaluation.
'It is great testament to the power of our technology that the largest mobile operators in the world have identified WANdisco as the only provider capable of migrating and managing live data sets at scale,' chief executive and chairman David Richards said.
'This contract reflects our growing momentum with AWS and across the telecommunications sector, with businesses operating in this space typically having exceptionally large live data sets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
