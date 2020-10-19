StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Midatech Pharma reported encouraging headline results from a phase-one study in the US in patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, which is a primary brain tumour.
The primary endpoint of the study, conducted at the University of California, San Francisco, was to determine the dosage regimen to be used in a proposed second-phase study of the safety and efficacy of treatment MTX110.
Seven patients were recruited into the UCSF study. At the interim cut-off date of 30 September, median overall survival based on Kaplan Meier analysis was 26.06 months.
Overall survival at 12 months was 71.4%, with five of seven patients alive. Three patients remained alive and continued to be monitored.
Survival, however, was not an endpoint of the UCSF study nor was the study powered for statistical significance. Therefore, no conclusions as to the impact of MTX110 on overall survival rates could be drawn from the data.
The proposed phase-two trial was expected to evaluate overall survival at 12 months as the primary endpoint in 19 evaluable patients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: