StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said PricewaterhouseCoopers was still its auditor but was not part of a tender process for a new auditor.
The update came as media reports claimed that PwC was jumping ship amid governance concerns.
'PwC signed an unqualified opinion on the group's 2020 financial statements and having served as the group's auditor since 2014, is not participating in this process,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: