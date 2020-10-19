StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Home REIT said it had acquired a portfolio of five properties located across the North West, North East and Midlands regions of England for an aggregate £9 million.
Each of the properties was let at a low and sustainable rental level, averaging £75 per person per week, on new, unbroken 25-year full repairing and insuring leases to specialist registered homeless charities, the company said.
'The rents received under these leases were subject to annual upward-only rent reviews, index-linked to the Consumer Prices Index, subject to an annual cap and collar of 1% and 4%, respectively,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
