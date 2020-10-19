StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo Holdings said it had entered into an asset voluntary requirement with the Financial Conduct Authority that will require regulator approval of dividends, or director payments.
The requirement would mean that prior approval by the FCA would be required to 'permit the transfer of assets outside of the group in certain circumstances, including discretionary cash payments to the directors of the Company and dividends to Shareholders,' the company said.
At 8:08am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was -1.86p at 8.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: