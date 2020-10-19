StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Elixirr International said it expected adjusted core earnings for the year to top market expectations following another month of record revenue in September.
The company recording another record revenue month in September 2020, following previous record revenue months in June and July 2020,' Elixirr said.
As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the year ending 31 December 2020 was now expected to 'be in excess of £9.25m on an IFRS 16 basis,' the company said. 'On an IAS 17 basis, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in excess of £8.75m compared to a market expectation of £7.8m,' it added.
At 8:34am: [LON:ELIX] share price was +18.5p at 248.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
