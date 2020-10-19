StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection technology group Water Intelligence said it had raised $4.8 million (£3.7 million) from a planned oversubscribed placing and subscription.
New shares in the company were issued at 475p each as part of the raising that was first announced last week.
Water Intelligence said it would now have around $20 million in capital to accelerate its growth strategy when combining the share issue proceeds with its expanded credit facilities and existing cash reserves.
At 8:54am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was 0p at 477.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
