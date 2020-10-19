StockMarketWire.com - Business spend management group Proactis said it had signed a seven-year contract with Union Sanitaire et Sociale Aude Pyrenees in France.
'This contract win represents a strategically important milestone, being the first new customer in France to sign up under that new strategy,' the company said.
USSAP was a not-for-profit organisation in the medical and health sector located in the South-West region of France consisting of 60 self-managed locations and around 1,700 employees.
Proactis's spend management solution would initially be deployed with 100 users with an expectation to increase the number substantially during 2021.
At 8:59am: [LON:PHD] PROACTIS Holdings PLC share price was +0.5p at 32.5p
