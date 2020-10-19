StockMarketWire.com - Bioventix, a developer of antibodies for use in clinical diagnostics, declared a special dividend after reporting a rise in profit and revenue for the full year, driven by sales of its vitamin D antibody.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 18% to £8.23 million as revenue rose 11% to £10.3 million year-on-year.
Vitamin D antibody, called vitD3.5H10, saw sales increase by 10% to £4.8 million during the year.
The comapny announced a second interim dividend of 52 pence per share, up from 43 pence last year, taking the total dividend for the year to 88 pence.
The company also announced a special dividend of 53 pence per share.
'Accordingly, dividends totalling 105 pence per share will be paid in November 2020,' the company said.
Looking ahead, The company said the timing of a return to 'normality is uncertain but when it does, we expect our business will revert to an established trajectory, albeit without the income from NT-proBNP which will cease from July 2021.'
At 9:05am: [LON:BVXP] Bioventix PLC share price was +5p at 4155p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
