StockMarketWire.com - Workflow management software company Checkit said it had won a contract from John Lewis to supply connected workflow, asset monitoring and building management solutions for a period of three years.
Under the agreement, effective from 1 August 2020, all Waitrose and John Lewis shops had access to Checkit's connected workflow management, connected automated monitoring and connected building management services.
A key provision of the agreement is a continuing innovation programme focused on the ongoing adoption of the connected workflow management platform, the company said.
At 9:31am: [LON:CKT] Checkit Plc share price was +2.5p at 46.5p
