StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had priced an $88.0 million initial public offering and made a positive debut on the Nasdaq.
Tarsus was a US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for ophthalmic conditions where there were limited treatment alternatives.
Tarsus shares were offered at $16.00 each and closed up 29% on their first day of trading at $20.58.
RTW Venture Fund and affiliated funds managed by RTW Investments had last month participated in a $40 million Series C financing round by Tarsus.
At 9:50am: [LON:RTW] share price was 0p at 1.52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
