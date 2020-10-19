StockMarketWire.com - Fbrics and wallpapers designer Colefax said conditions improved in most of its major markets, with sales in its core fabric division up 11% on a like for like basis in the month of September.
For the five months to 30 September, sales were down by 10% and by 8% on a constant currency basis.
In the US, the company's largest market, sales for September were up by 8% on a like for like basis, while in the UK sales for September were up by 16% on a like for like basis.
Sales in the US and UK were down by 9% and 16% respectively for the five months to 30 September.
In Europe, sales for September were up by 16% on a like for like basis and are down by 6% for the five months to 30 September.
