StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastic producer Symphony Environmental Technologies welcomed news that Turkey's Uno Bakery had launched a biodegradable packaging program, with Symphony as their technology partner and masterbatch supplier.
Uno was the first major bakery in Turkey to upgrade most of its packaging with d2w biodegradable technology, the company said.
Uno was the largest baking company in Turkey and are not obliged by legislation to use biodegradable packaging.
'It has been a privilege to work with Uno and to help them ensure that their packaging meets the highest technical and environmental standards,' chief executive Michael Laurier said.
'We have invested heavily in scientific and technical excellence over many years to help our customers achieve this.'
'We are proud to now partner with Uno, the largest baking company in Turkey, which follows our partnership with the largest bakery in Mexico.'
At 10:00am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was +1p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
