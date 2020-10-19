StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said it had sold 2,900 carats at an average price of US$300 per carat for US$870,165.
'This is the third successful private sale conducted through an agent in South Africa at a price, which we consider competitive in the current market, demonstrating the consistent strong demand for our high quality diamonds from long-standing customers,' the company said.
At 10:05am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was +2.5p at 60p
