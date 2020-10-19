StockMarketWire.com - Life science research tool provider Abcam said it had launched an offering of American depositary shares, to be listed on the Nasdaq.
The around 8.9 million ADSs represented one ordinary share of Abcam.
The company said it also expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional around 1.3 million ADSs on the same terms.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities were acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
At 1:54pm: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was -2p at 1313p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
