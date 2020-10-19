StockMarketWire.com - Investment company UIL said it expected its sale of Bermuda power company Ascendant to be completed in mid-November, now that all the remaining conditions of the deal had been met.
Ascendant owned Bermuda Electricity Light Company, Bermuda's sole electricity provider, and a number of other non-regulated energy related companies.
It was being sold to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, with UIL expected to receive an aggregate cash consideration of about $37.6 million (£29.1 million).
At 2:26pm: [LON:UTL] Utilico Investments Limited share price was +2.5p at 162.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
