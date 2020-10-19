StockMarketWire.com - Litigation finance provider Burford Capital said trading of its shares had commenced on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company said it had become the first legal finance firm to be publicly traded in the US and the first-dual listed company in the legal finance industry.
Burford was also still listed on London's AIM exchange.
'Burford's listing not only marks a milestone in its own history, it also brings increased visibility and accountability to the global commercial legal finance market,' the company said.
'Legal finance is increasingly relevant given economic pressures that make businesses eager to contain costs, conserve cash and maximize profitability, and as commercial disputes typically rise following a downturn, the need for finance will increase.'
At 2:40pm: [LON:BUR] Burford Capital Limited share price was +7.5p at 732.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
