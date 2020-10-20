Interim Result
21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
21/10/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/10/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)
30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
09/11/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
Final Result
22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
23/10/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)
27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)
30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)
AGM / EGM
21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)
21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)
22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)
22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)
26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)
26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)
27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)
28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)
29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)
30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)
31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
Trading Statement
21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
21/10/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/10/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
27/10/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)
09/11/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
Ex-Dividend
22/10/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
22/10/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
22/10/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
22/10/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
22/10/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
22/10/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
22/10/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
22/10/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
22/10/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
22/10/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
22/10/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
22/10/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
23/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
23/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
23/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
23/10/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
23/10/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
23/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/10/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
23/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
23/10/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
23/10/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/10/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
23/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/10/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/10/2020 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
19/11/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com