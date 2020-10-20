StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus ticket distributor Trainline said chief executive Clare Gilmartin would stand down at the end of February.
She would be replaced by current operations head Jody Ford, a previous CEO of Photobox.
Gilmartin would remain involved in the business as a senior advisor.
'The decision to step down next year is a personal one; after seven years at the helm the time has come for me to spend more time with my family,' Gilmartin said.
'I am immensely proud of our progress over the last several years - including driving the advancement of digital ticketing and the customer shift online, our international expansion and our track record for meeting and exceeding expectations, particularly in our first year as a public company.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
