StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its non-small cell lung cancer drug candidate had been been given the regulatory nod for priority review in the US.
The company's tragrisso received acceptance for its supplemental new drug application and had been granted priority review in the US for the treatment of patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumour resection with curative intent, the company said.
US health regulators were expected to deliver their regulatory decision during the first quarter of 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
