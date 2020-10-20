StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had signed a contract with the UK government to develop a Covid-19 human challenge study model.
Challenge studies involve participants intentionally being infected with a pathogen to test the efficacy of treatments and vaccines.
The contract would start immediately and could be worth about £10 million to Open Orphan's hVIVO unit, depending upon the final number of volunteers included in the study.
Open Orphan said the UK government also had secured the first three slots to test vaccines using hVIVO's Covid-19 challenge study, expected to start in 2021.
Each slot reservation had been secured at a cost of £2.5 million, bringing the total value of those slot reservations to £7.5 million.
The study would be sponsored by Imperial College London and conducted by hVIVO at The Royal Free Hospital's specialist research unit in London, under the scrutiny of highly trained scientists and medics, Open Orphan said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: