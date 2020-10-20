StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming group Gamesys said its performance in the third quarter was ahead of its expectations as revenue increased by nearly a third, underpinned by customer growth.
Revenue in the three months through September rose 31% to £190.0 million year-on-year on a proforma basis.
Revenues in percentage terms increased by high double-digits in Asia and there was another very solid performance in the UK, the company said.
In Europe, Spain continued to make progress and the US had maintained good momentum with healthy double-digit top-line growth.
Gamesys said it had made a good start to the fourth quarter and, although it was 'still early in the period, trends are so far broadly in line with those experienced in the first nine months of 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
