StockMarketWire.com - Financial services platform IntegraFin reported a rise in fourth-quarter and annual funds under direction driven by positive market movements.
On 30 September 2020, funds under direction, or FUD, totalled £41,093 million, representing an increase of 3.5% over the quarter and an increase of 8.7% over the year.
Over the quarter the FTSE All Share Index decreased by 3.8% and the MSCI World Index (large & mid cap) rose by 2.8%.
'During the second half, the operating environment was difficult and unpredictable for us, for our clients, and for their advisers - and this seems likely to remain the case in the coming months,' the company said.
