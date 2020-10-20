StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager and financial planner support group Tatton Asset Management said its first-half operating profit had risen by more than a fifth amid a rise in its assets under management.
Adjusted operating profit for the six months through September rose 22% to £5.0 million, as revenue rose 13% to £11.0 million.
Assets under management rose to 17% quarter-on-quarter to £7.81 billion, with net inflows of £328.1 million, an increase of 4.9% of assets under management.
'The last six months have been testing times for many businesses and our business model has proved to be resilient and capable of dealing with the challenges presented by the pandemic,' chief executive and founder Paul Hogarth said.
'We adapted seamlessly to the new trading environment and have maintained face-to-face engagement with our independent financial advisors, where possible.'
'We have also redeployed resources to direct online engagement, running multiple interactive virtual events and frequent video investment updates, which have been well received and have proved to be very successful.'
'As we look forward, the group is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead, and we remain optimistic and confident the group will continue to grow and make progress.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: