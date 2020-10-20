StockMarketWire.com - Biomaterials and regenerative medicines maker Collagen Solutions said it would become part of US-based Rosen Diversified after the latter declared its offer to acquire the company unconditional.
Rosen Diversified, headquartered in Minnesota near the company's U.S. offices, sold a broad range of food, agricultural and scientific products.
'Collagen Solutions will become part of RDI's life sciences division, which includes scientific life solutions, a supplier of critical components to the bioresearch and biomedical fields, the company said.
At 8:27am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was 0p at 6.63p
