StockMarketWire.com - Employment background verification services provider ClearStar said it had applied to cancel its shares from trading on the London stock exchange on 17 November, as Hanover Bidco had acquired, or agreed to acquire more than 75% of the company's shares ahead of a takeover.
'ClearStar confirms that it has agreed with AIM that the delisting is expected to occur on 17 November 2020,' the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:CLSU] Clearstar Inc. share price was 0p at 39.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
