StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security software group NCC said it continued to trade ahead of the same period last year.
'Overall trading is in line with expectations, with the range of outcomes for the full financial year remaining unusually broad,' it said in a short trading update for its annual general meeting.
NCC said it expected to reports its first-half results on 4 February.
'We have had a positive start to the new financial year,' chief executive Adam Palser said.
'Our balance sheet is strong, we are a growing and resilient global company with a dedicated team of cyber security experts and are well placed to thrive as the economy recovers.'
At 9:29am: [LON:NCC] NCC Group PLC share price was -0.1p at 193.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: