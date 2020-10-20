StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductor and communications company CML Microsystems said it had continued to see contrasting performance in its communication products and storage semiconductors businesses in the first six months of its fiscal year.
'Sales and new order intake for Storage semiconductors remained at healthy levels, exceeding the comparable period one year ago, the company said. 'Conversely, demand for the group's communication products was somewhat weaker overall, with the lower performance attributed to a COVID-related reduction in demand.'
That said, new order intake from the communications sector in the last few weeks of the half year was more 'encouraging and a fuller report will accompany the upcoming results announcement.' it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:CML] CML Microsystems PLC share price was 0p at 237p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: