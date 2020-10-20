StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality group VR Education said strategic partner HTC had launched the company's Engage platform in China.
The service, resold as as Vive Sessions, would focus on large-scale conferences, exhibitions and educational events in China.
HTC would provide all the necessary enterprise sales, support and marketing in the region.
VR Education chief executive David Whelan said the launch would create additional revenues for the company.
'We have seen high demand for Engage services globally because of Covid-19 concerns and we hope to see significant demand in China for Vive Sessions,' Whelan said.
'We believe that Engage will have broader appeal to Asian users who are typically quicker to adopt new technologies.'
At 9:41am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was +1p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: