StockMarketWire.com - Omnichannel marketing and customer engagement company Dotdigital upgraded its outlook on performance on strong growth in its fiscal first quarter.
'Following a strong 1Q, the Board now expects to deliver a greater rate of revenue growth this financial year versus current consensus expectations, the company said.
'The strong 1Q performance has been driven by existing customer growth, new customer wins and a significant take up of non-email channels,' it added.
The company also said it was 'confident' about achieving consensus earnings and cash for the full year to 30 June 2021.
Through both new and existing customers, there has been a continued increase in volumes of messages and use of omnichannel - predominantly SMS.
At 9:56am: [LON:DOTD] Dotdigital Group PLC share price was +9.5p at 154p
