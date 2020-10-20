StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      104.95       +4.95%
Next                                    6406.00       +3.89%
Informa                                  432.95       +3.68%
Melrose Industries                       133.80       +3.24%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     225.70       +2.59%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.70       -2.22%
Barratt Developments                     527.20       -1.86%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4186.50       -1.82%
Bunzl                                   2509.50       -1.36%
M&G                                      164.60       -1.32%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           27.95       +8.54%
Britvic                                  800.75       +6.70%
Ao World                                 316.50       +5.50%
Vesuvius                                 422.80       +5.44%
Signature Aviation                       256.45       +4.80%
Trainline                                287.70      -13.60%
Softcat                                 1138.50       -8.26%
Gamesys Group                           1251.00       -4.65%
Bellway                                 2520.00       -4.04%
Sdl                                      703.00       -3.17%

FTSE 350
AIM
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                16.00      +48.84%
Wishbone Gold                              8.85      +37.21%
Vela Technologies                          0.08      +25.49%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.17      +17.86%
Asian Plantations Limited                 12.50      +13.64%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.38      -40.00%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -21.62%
TP Group                                   5.85      -16.43%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.75      -11.54%
Oriole Resources  Ord 0.1p                 0.56      -10.32%

Overall Market
