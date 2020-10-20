FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 104.95 +4.95% Next 6406.00 +3.89% Informa 432.95 +3.68% Melrose Industries 133.80 +3.24% Rolls-Royce Holdings 225.70 +2.59% Taylor Wimpey 114.70 -2.22% Barratt Developments 527.20 -1.86% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4186.50 -1.82% Bunzl 2509.50 -1.36% M&G 164.60 -1.32% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 27.95 +8.54% Britvic 800.75 +6.70% Ao World 316.50 +5.50% Vesuvius 422.80 +5.44% Signature Aviation 256.45 +4.80% Trainline 287.70 -13.60% Softcat 1138.50 -8.26% Gamesys Group 1251.00 -4.65% Bellway 2520.00 -4.04% Sdl 703.00 -3.17% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 27.95 +8.54% Britvic 800.75 +6.70% Ao World 316.50 +5.50% Vesuvius 422.80 +5.44% International Consolidated Airlines 104.95 +4.95% Trainline 287.70 -13.60% Softcat 1138.50 -8.26% Go-Ahead Group 594.00 -5.94% Gamesys Group 1251.00 -4.65% Bellway 2520.00 -4.04% AIM Panthera Resources Ord 1p 16.00 +48.84% Wishbone Gold 8.85 +37.21% Vela Technologies 0.08 +25.49% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 +17.86% Asian Plantations Limited 12.50 +13.64% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.38 -40.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -21.62% TP Group 5.85 -16.43% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.75 -11.54% Oriole Resources Ord 0.1p 0.56 -10.32% Overall Market Panthera Resources Ord 1p 16.00 +48.84% Wishbone Gold 8.85 +37.21% Vela Technologies 0.08 +25.49% Allanfield Group 0.07 +24.44% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 +17.86% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.38 -40.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -21.62% TP Group 5.85 -16.43% Trainline 287.70 -13.60% Altyn Ord 0.1p 1.75 -12.28%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -