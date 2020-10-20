StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said founded entity and oncology company Vor Biopharma had appointed Matthew R Patterson to its board.
Patterson was co-founder of Audentes Therapeutics and was its chief executive for eight years until its acquisition by Astellas Pharma in 2020.
At 1:23pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -8.5p at 241.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
