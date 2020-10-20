StockMarketWire.com - Oncology and rare diseases focused Mereo BioPharma said it had appointed Christine Fox as its chief financial officer.
Fox was previously financial controller and treasurer of Travelport and had also spent more than 10 years at KPMG.
She was replacing interim CFO Michael Wyzga, who will continue to serve on Mereo's board.
The company also announced the appointment of Heidi Petersen as senior vice president, regulatory affairs. Petersen was previously vice president, regulatory affairs at Kartos Therapeutics.
At 1:30pm: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: