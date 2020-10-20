StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources, noting a large rise in its share price, said it had announced all material events as required under listing rules.
The company said it continued to build on its foundations in West Africa and grow its gold portfolio in the region.
'At the same time the company continues to work closely with its strategic partner in India, Galaxy Gold Mining, to unlock a favourable outcome to the protracted prospecting license application process for its flagship Bhukia joint venture project in Rajasthan,' it added.
'While a new court date has been scheduled for later this year, there is no certainty that the case will be heard, and it may subsequently be rescheduled.'
'The company will update the market of any material developments in India as they occur.'
At 1:34pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was +4.25p at 15p
