FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      105.60       +5.60%
Informa                                  434.70       +4.09%
Next                                    6397.00       +3.75%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     227.95       +3.61%
Melrose Industries                       133.55       +3.05%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.63       -2.28%
Barratt Developments                     526.50       -1.99%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4182.00       -1.92%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9748.00       -1.71%
M&G                                      164.58       -1.33%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           28.11       +9.17%
Britvic                                  801.50       +6.80%
Signature Aviation                       258.85       +5.78%
Vesuvius                                 423.60       +5.64%
Ao World                                 316.25       +5.42%
Trainline                                288.60      -13.33%
Softcat                                 1143.00       -7.90%
Gamesys Group                           1230.00       -6.25%
Bellway                                 2504.00       -4.65%
Sdl                                      700.00       -3.58%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           28.11       +9.17%
Britvic                                  801.50       +6.80%
Signature Aviation                       258.85       +5.78%
Vesuvius                                 423.60       +5.64%
International Consolidated Airlines      105.60       +5.60%
Trainline                                288.60      -13.33%
Softcat                                 1143.00       -7.90%
Gamesys Group                           1230.00       -6.25%
Go-Ahead Group                           601.75       -4.71%
Bellway                                 2504.00       -4.65%

AIM
Wishbone Gold                              8.70      +34.88%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                14.00      +30.23%
Vela Technologies                          0.08      +21.57%
Asian Plantations Limited                 12.75      +15.91%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.16      +14.29%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.41      -34.40%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -24.32%
Edenville Energy                           0.04      -19.05%
TP Group                                   5.80      -17.14%
Bezant Resources                           0.41      -14.61%

Overall Market
Wishbone Gold                              8.70      +34.88%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                14.00      +30.23%
Allanfield Group                           0.07      +24.44%
Vela Technologies                          0.08      +21.57%
Asian Plantations Limited                 12.75      +15.91%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.41      -34.40%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -24.32%
Edenville Energy                           0.04      -19.05%
TP Group                                   5.80      -17.14%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            1.67      -16.29%