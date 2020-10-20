FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 106.80 +6.80% Informa 437.45 +4.75% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4317.50 +3.29% Melrose Industries 133.68 +3.15% Next 6345.00 +2.90% Hargreaves Lansdown 1385.00 -1.70% Pearson 526.70 -1.66% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9756.00 -1.63% Gvc Holdings 1025.25 -1.37% Barratt Developments 530.40 -1.27% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 28.01 +8.78% Britvic 807.25 +7.56% Vesuvius 422.60 +5.39% Easyjet 519.30 +5.25% Lxi Reit 110.80 +4.53% Trainline 290.90 -12.64% Softcat 1154.00 -7.01% Gamesys Group 1238.00 -5.64% Sdl 696.00 -4.13% Capita 25.55 -3.58% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 28.01 +8.78% Britvic 807.25 +7.56% International Consolidated Airlines 106.80 +6.80% Vesuvius 422.60 +5.39% Easyjet 519.30 +5.25% Trainline 290.90 -12.64% Softcat 1154.00 -7.01% Gamesys Group 1238.00 -5.64% Go-Ahead Group 598.50 -5.23% Sdl 696.00 -4.13% AIM Panthera Resources Ord 1p 16.75 +55.81% Wishbone Gold 7.90 +22.48% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 1.90 +18.75% Plexus Holding 16.25 +18.61% Erris Resources 11.90 +17.24% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.36 -42.40% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -24.32% Bezant Resources 0.37 -23.87% TP Group 5.80 -17.14% Orosur Mining Inc 32.75 -16.03% Overall Market Panthera Resources Ord 1p 16.75 +55.81% Allanfield Group 0.07 +24.44% Wishbone Gold 7.90 +22.48% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 1.90 +18.75% Plexus Holding 16.25 +18.61% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.36 -42.40% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -24.32% Bezant Resources 0.37 -23.87% Petra Diamonds 1.36 -18.07% TP Group 5.80 -17.14%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
