FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      106.80       +6.80%
Informa                                  437.45       +4.75%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4317.50       +3.29%
Melrose Industries                       133.68       +3.15%
Next                                    6345.00       +2.90%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1385.00       -1.70%
Pearson                                  526.70       -1.66%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9756.00       -1.63%
Gvc Holdings                            1025.25       -1.37%
Barratt Developments                     530.40       -1.27%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           28.01       +8.78%
Britvic                                  807.25       +7.56%
Vesuvius                                 422.60       +5.39%
Easyjet                                  519.30       +5.25%
Lxi Reit                                 110.80       +4.53%
Trainline                                290.90      -12.64%
Softcat                                 1154.00       -7.01%
Gamesys Group                           1238.00       -5.64%
Sdl                                      696.00       -4.13%
Capita                                    25.55       -3.58%

FTSE 350
AIM
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                16.75      +55.81%
Wishbone Gold                              7.90      +22.48%
Caspian Sunrise  Ord 1p                    1.90      +18.75%
Plexus Holding                            16.25      +18.61%
Erris Resources                           11.90      +17.24%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.36      -42.40%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -24.32%
Bezant Resources                           0.37      -23.87%
TP Group                                   5.80      -17.14%
Orosur Mining Inc                         32.75      -16.03%

Overall Market
Allanfield Group                           0.07      +24.44%
