CN
27/10/2020 03:00 Industrial Profit
DE
23/10/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
26/10/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
ES
26/10/2020 08:00 PPI
27/10/2020 08:00 Economically Active Population Survey
EU
22/10/2020 10:00 General government deficit and debt - 2nd notification
22/10/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
23/10/2020 07:00 New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
23/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI
27/10/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
22/10/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
23/10/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
27/10/2020 07:45 PPI
IE
22/10/2020 11:00 WPI
JP
22/10/2020 06:00 Steel Production
22/10/2020 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
22/10/2020 06:30 Tokyo area department store sales
23/10/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-Food (Nation)
23/10/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/10/2020 23:50 Services Producer Price Index
26/10/2020 05:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
UK
22/10/2020 10:30 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at The Waterline Summit
22/10/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
23/10/2020 07:00 Retail sales
23/10/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
US
22/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
22/10/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
22/10/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
22/10/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
22/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
23/10/2020 02:00 Presidential election debate between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
26/10/2020 12:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
26/10/2020 14:00 New Residential Sales
27/10/2020 12:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods
27/10/2020 12:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
27/10/2020 13:00 Monthly House Price Index
27/10/2020 20:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
