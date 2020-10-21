Interim Result
22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
23/10/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
Final Result
22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
23/10/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)
27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
AGM / EGM
22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)
22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)
22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)
26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)
26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)
27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)
28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)
Trading Statement
22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
22/10/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
27/10/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
28/10/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
Ex-Dividend
22/10/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
22/10/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
22/10/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
22/10/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
22/10/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
22/10/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
22/10/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
22/10/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
22/10/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
22/10/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
22/10/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
22/10/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
23/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
23/10/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
23/10/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
23/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
23/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
23/10/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
23/10/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
23/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/10/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
23/10/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
23/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/10/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
26/10/2020 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT)
