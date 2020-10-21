StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter, which was recently spun out of South African group Old Mutual, posted a modest rise in third-quarter assets under management.
AuM for the three months through September increased 1.2% to £109.5 million, up from £108.2 million.
Quilter recorded net inflows for the period of £0.4 billion, the same level as a year earlier.
'Despite a more challenging market backdrop, we are pleased with the substantial year-on-year improvement in net flows,' chief executive Paul Feeney said.
'Gross flows were broadly stable and outflows relating to the departure of a specific team in Quilter Cheviot reduced to £31 million in the quarter from £615 million in the third quarter of 2019.'
'As expected, third-quarter net flows were seasonally weaker than the first half of the year due to the Covid-19 induced economic slowdown, our planned platform migration in the final quarter and the re-emergence of Brexit related concerns towards the end of the quarter.'
'However, both period end AuMA of £109.5 billion and average AuMA of £106.2 billion were ahead of the 30 June 2020 closing positions of £107.4 billion and £105.1 billion,respectively.'
' Our capital return programme remains on track, we continue to control costs tightly and current trading continues to be in line with our expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
