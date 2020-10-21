StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer Petra Diamonds said it had launched a special tender process for a collection of five blue diamonds known as the Letlapa Tala collection.
The diamonds were each of significant colour, clarity, size and heritage and had all been sourced from the Cullinan Mine in South Africa.
The IIb blue-type gems were 25.75, 21.25, 17.57, 11.42 and 9.61 carats in size, respectively.
'Blue diamonds are so rare that most people working in the diamond industry have never even seen one,' the company said.
'There are no official statistics on their recovery, so it is therefore even more unusual that these five spectacular stones were all recovered within the space of one week's production in September 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
