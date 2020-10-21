StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources reported a 13% fall in third-quarter production after it performed improvement works at its a La Parrilla mine in Spain.
Tungsten and tin concentrate production for the three months through September fell to 77.6 tonnes, down from 88.8 tonnes in the second quarter.
The company had previously identified a number of plant improvements which needed to be addressed to increase plant efficiencies.
Production has been impacted as the working week was truncated from seven to three days to enable the works to be carried out.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
