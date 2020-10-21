StockMarketWire.com - Livestock products maker Eco Animal Health said it expected revenue to exceed market expectations should current momentum continue following first-half results that were 'significantly ahead' of management expectations and the prior year.
'[I]f these revenue trends continue through the second half of the financial year the board expects that the group's full year revenue for the year ending 31 March 2021 will exceed market expectations,' the company said.
The company confirmed that the strength in the Chinese market, supported by the rebuilding of pig herds and the high price for pork, continued through the first six months resulting in better-thna-expected revenue growth.
Revenue outperformance in certain other markets including the USA offset weakness in India (and Southeast Asia), it added.
'If this business performance is sustained, we look forward to reporting full year revenue in excess of current market expectations,' the company said.
At 8:33am: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was +33.5p at 240p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
