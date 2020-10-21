StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had signed a non-binding agreement with aerospace and defence group L3Harris Technologies to explore enhancing pilot training technology.
The memorandum of understanding framed an intent to enter into a global non-exclusive license agreement.
The companies would collaborate to enhance pilot training technology with Seeing Machine's precision eye-tracking system for flight crew training in a full-flight simulator environment.
'The timing of this arrangement is important as the aviation industry starts to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, noting that training and simulator based activity will be a major contributor to this recovery process,' Seeing Machines said.
At 8:52am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was +0.13p at 4.38p
