StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said its subsidiary Chess Dynamics had been awarded three new contracts with UK and European customers, with a combined value of approximately £16 million.
The three contracts cover its naval, land and custom business areas, the company said. Initial work would commence in the group's current financial year, and deliveries would take place from 2021 through to 2028, it added.
At 8:54am: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was +15p at 585p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
