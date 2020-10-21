StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration and food ingredients group Real Good Food said it had reappointed Mike Holt as its executive chairman.
Holt had been serving as chairman in a non-executive capacity, but had assumed the executive responsibilities following the departure in March of executive director Paul Richardson, the company said.
Real Good Food reiterated that it had two autonomous business units with their own managing directors.
Holt's role would continue to be performed on a part-time basis.
At 8:58am: [LON:RGD] Real Good Food Company The PLC share price was 0p at 4.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
