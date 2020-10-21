StockMarketWire.com - Delivery solutions provider DX said it had opened a new depot in Burnley, expanding its presence in the North West region of England.
DX, which last month revealed that it had completed the first phase of its turnaround, is in the midst of a strategic expansion of its f division.
The Burnley depot, the fourth opening this year for the division, specialised in B2B and B2C delivery of irregular dimension and weight freight.
At 9:03am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was +0.5p at 19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: