StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had signed up its third professional team to compete in Valorant, a new multiplayer tactical shooter game launched by Riot Games in June this year.
This was the first new team signing by the company since its flotation earlier this month. The Valorant players would join Guild's existing teams competing in Rocket League, a motor-racing and soccer hybrid game, and FIFA, the eponymous football franchise.
The total prize pool for Valorant across all tournaments to date was estimated at $1.8m.
'All five players have signed a one year contract with an option to renew for another year. They will receive an annual salary and performance incentives,' the company said.
'Guild's move into the Valorant genre will enable the Company to enhance its social media reach, particularly on the Twitch channel,' it added.
