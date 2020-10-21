StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it would collaborate with Cytox for a beta-testing genomic study on their genetic risk test for Alzheimer's disease.
Yourgene Health said it would validate and verify the performance of the Cytox process for both whole blood and saliva samples.
'We already have a well-established relationship with Cytox and are looking forward to working with them on this progressive technology,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
At 9:24am: [LON:YGEN] share price was -0.15p at 19.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
